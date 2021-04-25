UrduPoint.com
AIOU To Hold Consultative Meeting Of VCs On Monday

Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

AIOU to hold consultative meeting of VCs on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam University(QAU) is going to organize a consultative meeting of vice chancellors of Pakistani universities on April 26, 2021 (Monday).

The theme of the meeting is "Emerging Trends & Challenges of Higher education". The meeting will be held at 10:am-4:00 pm at Vice Chancellor Secretariat Allama Iqbal Open University.

Vice Chancellors of more than 15 universities will participate online in the consultative meeting.

The Consultative meeting will be consisting of four sessions.

