AIOU To Hold Convocation At Karachi

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold its Sindh chapter convocation on November 17 in Karachi as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

According to AIOU, Federal Minister for education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will grace the event as chief guest.

Heads of educational institutions across Sindh, prominent journalists, and notable political and social figures will attend the event.

Degrees and gold medals will be awarded to graduates of AIOU from Fall 2004 to Spring 2022 semesters belonging to Sindh Province. Students’ families are also invited to join them.

Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood will distribute gold medals and degrees among the students.

It is to be mentioned here that Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has designated 2024 as the Golden Jubilee year of AIOU and decided to hold events throughout the year.

To facilitate students, Dr. Nasir has directed to hold convocation chapter-wise in all four provinces and the federal capital, Islamabad.

The Islamabad chapter’s convocation was held on January 31, the Punjab chapter’s on April 28, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter’s on June 9, the Balochistan chapter’s on September 8, and now the Sindh chapter’s convocation will take place on November 17.

