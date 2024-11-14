AIOU To Hold Convocation At Karachi
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold its Sindh chapter convocation on November 17 in Karachi as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.
According to AIOU, Federal Minister for education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will grace the event as chief guest.
Heads of educational institutions across Sindh, prominent journalists, and notable political and social figures will attend the event.
Degrees and gold medals will be awarded to graduates of AIOU from Fall 2004 to Spring 2022 semesters belonging to Sindh Province. Students’ families are also invited to join them.
Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Vice-Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Nasir Mehmood will distribute gold medals and degrees among the students.
It is to be mentioned here that Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has designated 2024 as the Golden Jubilee year of AIOU and decided to hold events throughout the year.
To facilitate students, Dr. Nasir has directed to hold convocation chapter-wise in all four provinces and the federal capital, Islamabad.
The Islamabad chapter’s convocation was held on January 31, the Punjab chapter’s on April 28, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter’s on June 9, the Balochistan chapter’s on September 8, and now the Sindh chapter’s convocation will take place on November 17.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, three injured in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
Entry test for admissions 2024-2025 held at SABS university2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers among three killed in Gujranwala crash12 minutes ago
-
Three milkmen held, cases registered on adulteration22 minutes ago
-
Seven gas meters disconnected over violations22 minutes ago
-
Ayaz urges govt, media to work together in raising awareness about diabetes22 minutes ago
-
Six injured in coaster-tractor trolley collision32 minutes ago
-
PHA started washing of plants, green areas in city42 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II49 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner highlights depth of bilateral ties, celebrates King Charles' 76th birthday1 hour ago
-
Newlyweds to receive cash gift under 'Dhee Rani' programme1 hour ago
-
Polling for LG by-elections underway amid strict security measures in Sindh1 hour ago