Open Menu

AIOU To Hold Convocation On January 31

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

AIOU to hold convocation on January 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be held on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

According to the AIOU, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest at the event.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Federal ministers, secretaries, senior officials of HEC, vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists, eminent social personalities, deans, professors, principal officers, faculty members, and students of AIOU will participate in the convocation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of Allama Iqbal Open University.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, has decided to celebrate this occasion by organizing convocations at provincial levels to involve the students in the celebration.

AIOU has already completed the preparations for convocations in Muzaffarabad, as well as all the provincial capitals (Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar).

Students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation on January 31, 2024 being held at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad. Graduates of BA, B.Sc, BBA, B.Com, B.Ed, M.Ed, MA/M.Sc, MPhil, and PhD programs are advised to check their eligibility for the convocation on the http://convocation.aiou.edu.pk website.

Eligible students can register themselves on the same link until December 20th.

The convocation for the Karachi chapter has been scheduled for March 3, 2024 and convocation for Lahore will be held on March 28, while Quetta will host the ceremony on May 19.

The convocations for Peshawar and Muzaffarabad chapters are scheduled for June 9 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

All PhD graduates must register in Islamabad only, while the students of MPhil programs will be awarded gold medals and degrees during the convocations held in their respective cities.

For more details about convocation, Students can contact convocation@aiou.edu.pk or 051-9571717.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Attack Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi Nasir Same Jhelum Muzaffarabad Allama Iqbal Open University January March May June December HEC Gold Event All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

8 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

17 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

17 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

17 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

17 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

17 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

17 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

17 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan