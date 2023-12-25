AIOU to hold convocation on January 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Convocation of Alama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be held on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

According to the AIOU, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest at the event. The ceremony will be hosted by the Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood.

Federal ministers, secretaries, senior officials of HEC, vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists, eminent social personalities, deans, professors, principal officers, faculty members, and students of AIOU will participate in the convocation.

Convocation is the most important event of the university, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood has directed students to register for convocation by January 5 to ensure maximum participation. Graduates who have secured 70% marks in all degree programs from the semester of Autumn 2004 to the semester of Spring 2022 are eligible for registration.

Students are directed to visit the convocation website convocation.

aiou.edu.pk for registration and more information. The administration of AIOU has completed preparations for the upcoming convocation ceremonies.

The convocations will take place in Muzaffarabad and all the provincial capitals, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar. On January 31, 2024, students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation ceremony held at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The convocation for the Karachi chapter is scheduled for March 3, 2024, while Lahore's convocation will be held on March 28. Quetta will host its ceremony on May 19, and the convocations for the Peshawar and Muzaffarabad chapters are scheduled for June 9 and June 30, 2024, respectively. PhD graduates are required to register in Islamabad only.

The students of MPhil programs will be awarded gold medals and degrees at the convocations held in their respective cities. For more details about the convocation, students can contact [email protected] or 051-9571717.