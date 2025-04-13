Open Menu

AIOU To Hold "Education Expo 2025" On April 16

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM

AIOU to hold "Education Expo 2025" on April 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has always remained committed to promotion of education and the guidance of students. Continuing this mission, the University's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved organization of the "Education Expo 2025", which will be held on April 16 at the University’s main campus in Islamabad.

The event is being organized by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

The purpose of the expo is not only to provide students with information about admissions and educational opportunities in various universities, but also to offer a dynamic platform to showcase their talents and potential.

Renowned universities from across the country, along with industrial and commercial organizations, will set up their stalls at the expo.

They will provide information on academic programs, cutting-edge research, sustainable development, and new technologies.

In addition, startups, product developers, and innovators will be given the opportunity to present their ideas and projects.

The event will also feature a variety of food stalls and a special poster competition, in which students from different educational institutions will participate.

In his special message, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated:“We are pleased to be organizing the Education Expo once again. In the previous expo, a large number of students, teachers, researchers, and parents participated, and this time we expect an even greater turnout. This expo will provide youth with an opportunity to refine their ideas, learn directly from researchers and innovators, and engage in valuable networking.”

Entry to the expo will be completely free, and students from schools, colleges, and universities, along with their parents and families from the twin cities, are warmly invited to attend.

Recent Stories

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

38 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

1 hour ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

2 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

2 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

3 hours ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

3 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

3 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan