AIOU To Hold "Education Expo 2025" On April 16
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has always remained committed to promotion of education and the guidance of students. Continuing this mission, the University's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved organization of the "Education Expo 2025", which will be held on April 16 at the University’s main campus in Islamabad.
The event is being organized by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).
The purpose of the expo is not only to provide students with information about admissions and educational opportunities in various universities, but also to offer a dynamic platform to showcase their talents and potential.
Renowned universities from across the country, along with industrial and commercial organizations, will set up their stalls at the expo.
They will provide information on academic programs, cutting-edge research, sustainable development, and new technologies.
In addition, startups, product developers, and innovators will be given the opportunity to present their ideas and projects.
The event will also feature a variety of food stalls and a special poster competition, in which students from different educational institutions will participate.
In his special message, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated:“We are pleased to be organizing the Education Expo once again. In the previous expo, a large number of students, teachers, researchers, and parents participated, and this time we expect an even greater turnout. This expo will provide youth with an opportunity to refine their ideas, learn directly from researchers and innovators, and engage in valuable networking.”
Entry to the expo will be completely free, and students from schools, colleges, and universities, along with their parents and families from the twin cities, are warmly invited to attend.
