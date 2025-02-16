AIOU to hold ‘Education Expo’ on February 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is always striving for the promotion of education, providing students with information about admissions to various universities while also organizing events to showcase their talents.

Continuing this tradition, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Sunday approved the organization of Education Expo 2025, which will be held on February 26 at the University’s main campus in Islamabad under the auspices of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization.

The expo will feature stalls from various universities and industrial institutions, providing information about admissions and highlighting revolutionary advancements in modern research, sustainable development, and technology.

In addition to educational and industrial stalls, food stalls will also be set up.

A poster competition will be held among students from different educational institutions as part of the expo.

The most exciting feature of this grand event will be a surprise lucky draw, where fortunate winners will receive a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/- along with other valuable prizes.

Students who wish to participate in the lucky draw should immediately contact the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization at the university to seize this opportunity.

Entry to the expo will be free. Students from schools, colleges, and universities along with their parents are welcome to attend. Families from the twin cities are also invited to participate in the event.