Open Menu

AIOU To Hold ‘Education Expo’ On February 26

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

AIOU to hold ‘Education Expo’ on February 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is always striving for the promotion of education, providing students with information about admissions to various universities while also organizing events to showcase their talents.

Continuing this tradition, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Sunday approved the organization of Education Expo 2025, which will be held on February 26 at the University’s main campus in Islamabad under the auspices of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization.

The expo will feature stalls from various universities and industrial institutions, providing information about admissions and highlighting revolutionary advancements in modern research, sustainable development, and technology.

In addition to educational and industrial stalls, food stalls will also be set up.

A poster competition will be held among students from different educational institutions as part of the expo.

The most exciting feature of this grand event will be a surprise lucky draw, where fortunate winners will receive a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/- along with other valuable prizes.

Students who wish to participate in the lucky draw should immediately contact the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization at the university to seize this opportunity.

Entry to the expo will be free. Students from schools, colleges, and universities along with their parents are welcome to attend. Families from the twin cities are also invited to participate in the event.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

50 minutes ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

1 hour ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

1 hour ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

2 hours ago
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

2 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

3 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

4 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan