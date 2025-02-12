AIOU To Hold Entry Test For Admissions In M. Phil/ Ph.D On Feb. 24-27
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will hold written ‘entry test’ for admission in Ms, M.Phil and Ph.D programs of various disciplines (Semester Spring, 2025) on October 24-27.
According to schedule, the Faculty of education's entry test will be held on February 24, the Faculty of Social Sciences on February 25, the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies on February 26, and the Faculty of Sciences on February 27.
The entry tests will take place simultaneously at 9:00 AM in Islamabad at the university’s main campus, as well as in the Gilgit-Baltistan, Multan, Karachi, and Quetta regions. Students can choose to take the test at any of these centers according to their convenience.
It is important to note that admissions for these programs will remain open until February 17.
Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university’s website, and applications can only be submitted online. Passing the entry test and successfully clearing the interview are mandatory for securing admission to these programs.
Additionally, admissions for BS programs are also open until February 17. However, BS admissions will be granted purely on a merit basis, with no requirement for an entry test or interview.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has issued special directives to ensure transparency and strict adherence to merit in the admission process.
