AIOU To Hold International Islamic Conference On March 11

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

AIOU to hold International Islamic Conference on March 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing an international Islamic conference on "Discussions of Tradition and Modernity in Islamic Thought" on Friday (March 11).

The inaugural session will be chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, while Prof. Dr. Abu Sufyan Islahi of Aligarh Muslim University, India, Prof. Dr. Israr Ahmed of the University of Social Sciences, Ankara (Turkey), and Prof. Dr. Jamal Malik of Erfurt University, Germany will be the guests.

The conference is being organized by the Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

According to the Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, researchers and philosophers will present their research papers and articles at this conference.

Speakers will provide a comparative overview of the basic requirements and interactions of 'Science, Muslims and Technology' in the context of modernity so that scholars, intellectuals, and scientists can play their part in creating a universal and authoritative Islamic science.

