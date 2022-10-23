(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day international conference on "Interfaith Relations: Challenges and Prospects" would be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on October 24 (Monday).

According to an AIOU spokesperson, international and national experts, teachers and researchers will present their research papers.

"The purpose of the conference is to promote interfaith harmony and to examine the challenges we are facing today," he added.

Currently, efforts are being made to create a society based on tolerance all over the world, and this conference will be a milestone in these efforts.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the opening session of the conference while Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Muhyiddin Hashmi is the chief organizer of the conference.

Chairman, the Department of Interfaith Studies, Prof. Dr Ghulam Shamas ur Rehman has invited scholars and researchers from all over Pakistan who are interested in the study of religions to participate in the conference.