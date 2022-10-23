UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Hold Int'l Conference On Interfaith Relations On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

AIOU to hold Int'l conference on interfaith relations on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day international conference on "Interfaith Relations: Challenges and Prospects" would be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on October 24 (Monday).

According to an AIOU spokesperson, international and national experts, teachers and researchers will present their research papers.

"The purpose of the conference is to promote interfaith harmony and to examine the challenges we are facing today," he added.

Currently, efforts are being made to create a society based on tolerance all over the world, and this conference will be a milestone in these efforts.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the opening session of the conference while Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Muhyiddin Hashmi is the chief organizer of the conference.

Chairman, the Department of Interfaith Studies, Prof. Dr Ghulam Shamas ur Rehman has invited scholars and researchers from all over Pakistan who are interested in the study of religions to participate in the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Iqbal Open University October All From Arab

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.