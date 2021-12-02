UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Hold Int'l Conference On 'Nano-materials, Modeling Simulation From 15 Dec

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:00 PM

AIOU to hold int'l conference on 'Nano-materials, modeling simulation from 15 Dec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing 6th international conference on 'Nano-materials, modeling and simulation' on December 15 in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC).

The two-day conference has been arranged by the Department of Physics of AIOU, a press release on Thursday said.

According to the details, the 'Nano Material Modelling and Simulation' is an emerging field of critical enquiry and research.

Distinguished national and international scientists, researchers, scholars and industrialists will participate in the conference. Approximately one hundred research papers will be presented in the conference.

The Primary objective of the conference is to disseminate knowledge constructed in the conference to boast social and economic growth of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that university is exclusively focusing on promoting and strengthening research culture in the country. University is offering cash prizes to the academia on publication of research papers in HEC recognized journals.

Moreover, university provides them transportation and lodging facilities on presenting papers in conferences held in other parts of the country.

According to Prof Dr Zafar Ilyas, Chairman, Physics, this conference is a further testimony of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum's vision of promoting and strengthening research culture in the country.

Students of MSc Physics enrolled in final semester will display their projects in the second component of this conference. These models and projects are based on economic issues of the country.

