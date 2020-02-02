AIOU to hold Intl Conference on quality research this month

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold an international conference on Research and Practices in Education to promote quality education in the country on February 18 and 19.

Some prominent educationists from home and abroad will attend the event.

The theme of the conference will be Relevance and Quality in Education. Earlier, the Universitys Faculty of Education has organized four International Conferences on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE).

Those were related to the themes of the social impact of education. Now the fifth one will be in connection with sustainable Development Goals, to be achieved by the country in the coming years.

The conference will also deliberate upon Sustainable Development Goals-4 that is ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

It will help in extending proposal of collaborative efforts of policy-makers, institutional leadership, industry and the local community, for maintaining relevance and enhancing the quality of education.

According to Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Education, the major objectives of the event are to bring together the eminent researchers and practitioners to share their work and highlight the indicators of relevance and quality in education.

The conferences participants will also explore the way forward for implementing the improvements suggested by the scholars and practitioners.

This is in line with recent initives taken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to promote research cultural that relevant to the country's socio-economic needs, he added.