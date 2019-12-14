UrduPoint.com
AIOU To Hold Int'l Conference On Research And Practices

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

AIOU to hold Int'l Conference on Research and Practices

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon hold an international conference on Research and Practices in Education to promote quality education in the country.It

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon hold an international conference on Research and Practices in Education to promote quality education in the country.It will be the 5th such event that is also aimed promoting research-based culture in the country.

The conference's preparation is underway and it is scheduled to take place in third week of February next, this was stated here on Monday.The theme of the conference will be �Relevance and Quality in Education'.

Earlier, the University's Faculty of Education has organized four International Conferences on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE).The conference will also deliberate upon Sustainable Development Goals-4 that is ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

