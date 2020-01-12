ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold next month an international conference to promote quality-based research in the country. It will be the 5th such event that will deliberate upon the theme of the 'Research and Practices in Education'.

Earlier, the University's Faculty of Education had organized four International Conferences on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE).

Those were related to the themes of the social impact of education. Now the fifth one will be in connection with sustainable Development Goals, to be achieved by the country in the coming years.

The forthcoming conference will also deliberate upon Sustainable Development Goals-4 that is ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

It will help in extending proposal of collaborative efforts of policymakers, institutional leadership, industry and the local community, for maintaining relevance and enhancing the quality of education.

The major objectives of the event are to bring together the eminent researchers and practitioners to share their work and highlight the indicators of relevance and quality in education.

The participants of the conference will also explore the way forward for implementing the improvements suggested by the scholars and practitioners.