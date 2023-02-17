(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold 4th International Conference titled "Early Childhood Development (ECD)" on February 22.

The conference being organized under the theme of "Nurturing for Transforming Lives: The Power of Early Childhood Development" and will be participated by National and International ECD experts, practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and teachers for the educational institutions.

Speaking about the event the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood informed that this AIOU is organizing this conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, UNICEF, World Health Organization, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Save the Children, Shifa Foundation, Sightsaver, Aga Khan Foundation, and Aga Khan University.

Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Khadija Khan while briefing the representatives of all partner organizations, said that all the arrangements have been finalized.

During the event noted scholars will present papers on Good Health, Adequate Nutrition, Security and Safety, Responsive Care giving, Early Learning and development opportunities, and Early Childhood Development in Emergencies while education experts will highlight the opportunities for healthy development at early age of children.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to the vision of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, AIOU is providing graduates with practical and creative thinking, awakening the hidden abilities of children, providing scholars with the experience and observation of eminent domestic and foreign researchers/educationists.

University is especially focusing on organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences to provide best research environment to scholars.