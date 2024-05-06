Open Menu

AIOU To Hold Int’l Moot On Ijtihad Bil-Maqasid

Published May 06, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is hosting a three-day international conference on "Ijtihad Bil-Maqasid" from May 22 to May 24.

This conference is being organized by the Department of Islamic Thought, History, and Culture, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU.

Several international and national religious scholars and academicians will present papers on the importance, scope, and objectives of Ijtihad during the conference.

Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, said that such conferences are urgently needed to promote unity, end extremism, and foster brotherhood among Islamic countries.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stressed organising an international conference on this topic and we planned this conference in May which will also be a part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of AIOU.

