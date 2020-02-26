The Department of Seerah Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold an international conference on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBHU) on March 6 aimed at motivating the youth seeking aspirations from Quran and Sunnah for development of a healthy society

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) The Department of Seerah Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold an international conference on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBHU) on March 6 aimed at motivating the youth seeking aspirations from Quran and Sunnah for development of a healthy society.

It will be the first-ever conference in Pakistan on the topic "Seerat-e-Tayyaba and Nutritional Health' that will participated by local and foreign experts in nutrition and diet.Vice-Chancellor, Prof.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum will preside over the opening session that will take place on 6th March at 10:00 am at the University's main auditorium. The 2nd session will begin at 2pm in Sir Syed Hall of the University.The key-Note speakers from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Sodan, Aljazair and Egypt will deliver their lectures on nutrition and health in light with Seerat-e-Tayyaba.