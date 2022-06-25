UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Hold Int'l Training Workshop On Language Documentation

Published June 25, 2022

AIOU to hold Int'l training workshop on language documentation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :A four-day international training workshop on language documentation will begin at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on June 27.

This workshop, continue till June 30, is being organised by the Centre for Language and Translation studies, AIOU in collaboration with the University of North Texas, USA and Englishers LLL International (Turkey).

Prof. Dr. Sadaf Munshi, Director of Workshop, University of North Texas, USA, will give a detailed presentation on language documentation along with a team of linguists.

She will provide training on ways to preserve languages. Linguists from Turkish and Pakistani universities will also shed light on how to organise and archive the less described and endangered indigenous languages.

The inaugural session will be chaired by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb will be the chief guest.

Director, Center for Language and Translation Studies, Dr. Ghulam Ali and Dr. Lubna Omar, will explain the aims and objectives of the training workshop.

