AIOU To Hold PakTESOL Int'l Conference On March 12-14

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 11:40 AM

AIOU to hold PakTESOL Int'l Conference on March 12-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Department of English, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), under its recently launched Pakistan English Language Teaching (ELT) Forum, will hold 1st PakTESOL 3-day international conference at main campus of the university on March 12-14.

The conference titled, "Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities" is being organized in collaboration with Regional English Language Office (RELO), U.S. Embassy, Islamabad, The conference aims to provide a platform for national and international scholars, language policy makers, professionals, researchers, academic scientists, linguists, and educationists to share their experiences on English language teaching and learning in Pakistan and abroad, said a press release issued here.

National and international ELT experts will share their researches during the conference on recent innovations, trends, concerns, and practical challenges and best practices related to ELT.

The conference will provide an opportunity to address issues related to mixed-ability classrooms, English for Specific Purpose, syllabus design, assessment, teacher training, and technology in the classroom.

It will also provide a forum for ELT professionals to share and discuss their research findings and experiences and generate debate on practical and theoretical issues related to ELT in multiple contexts.

It is pertinent to mention that the conference will mark the official launch of Pakistan's newest ELT professional association of "PakTESOL".

