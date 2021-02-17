AIOU to hold training workshops for religious scholars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) took decision to organize training sessions and workshops for the religious scholars at national level to create awareness and inculcate values of mutual coexistence, tolerance and inter religious harmony in the country.

Being a prestigious national institution, it was obligation of AIOU to play its key role in minimizing conflict and tension and maximizing peace and harmony among different social, ethnic and religious segments of the Pakistani society'.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Zia Ul–Qayyum while approving publication of a course book developed by the Department of Islamic Thought, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

He said that it was the need of hour to make Pakistan a role model and an exemplary society of the world, therefore, we were required to design a comprehensive policy and framework for a training program.

He appreciated the efforts of Chairman, Department of Islamic Thought, Prof Dr Mohuddin Hashmi for the preparation of an outstanding training syllabus.

The book comprises of nine units and addresses issues like media skills, principals of education, sociology and social responsibilities, international relations and national obligations, creative and critical thinking and basic human rights in islam.

Chairman, Department of Islamic Thought, Prof Dr Mohuddin Hashmi informed that his department will arrange workshops in regional offices of AIOU located in major cities of Pakistan to train religious speakers so that they can play their due role in creating awareness across Pakistan for national unity and integration without the discrimination of colour, caste and creed.

He, further, added that pulpit was an effective platform for spiritual and critical guidance. If constructive messages are circulated from this platform, our society cam become the hub of peace and prosperity.

AIOU will play its constructive social role for peaceful and mutual coexistence of different segments of the society.