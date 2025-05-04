AIOU To Hold Two-day Int'l Moot On "Quality Teacher Education" On 13 May
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) An international conference on "Quality Teacher Education" will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on May 13 and 14, 2025.
Organized jointly by the Department of Secondary Teacher Education and the National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE), the central theme of the conference is "Empowering Teachers: Shaping Tomorrow", aimed at promoting in-depth discussions on emerging trends, issues, opportunities and challenges in the field of teacher education and training.
Experts in education, policymakers, heads of training institutions, curriculum developers, researchers, and teachers from around the world will participate in the conference. They will present valuable recommendations and suggestions to improve the teacher education system, based on research-driven knowledge and practical experiences.
Various sessions of the conference will address topics such as emerging trends in teacher education, quality standards, licensing, program accreditation, recruitment of trained teachers, principles of appointment, and integrated frameworks for professional development.
Through this platform, national and international experts will work to clarify the roadmap for teacher education and formulate guiding principles for policy-making.
Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has invited teachers, education experts, and representatives of relevant institutions across the country to participate in this academic and research-based conference.
He emphasized that this is an excellent opportunity to benefit from collective wisdom and contribute to shaping the future educational landscape.
