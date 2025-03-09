AIOU To Host 14th Biennial CESA Conference In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host the 14th Biennial Conference of the Comparative Education Society of Asia (CESA) this year, reflecting the university's commitment to promoting academic dialogue at both national and international levels.
According to the AIOU, the conference will bring together over 400 participants, including 200 international scholars and researchers from Asia, Europe, and the United States.
This diverse gathering will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful discussions, share research findings, and advance collaborative initiatives in the field of comparative education.
Under the visionary leadership of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the university has demonstrated outstanding academic and research performance over the past two years.
Hosting the CESA conference is a testament to AIOU’s dedication to strengthening global academic partnerships and enhancing comparative education studies.
According to the conference coordinator Dr. Zahid Majeed, the event will take place from November 23 to 25 this year, with preparations already underway.
The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and research paper presentations, focusing on contemporary challenges and innovations in education.
The participants will have the opportunity to discuss topics such as educational policy reforms, cross-cultural studies, and the integration of technology in education.
The university extends an open invitation to all scholars, educators, and policymakers to attend this historic conference.
Details regarding registration, paper submissions, and the full conference program will soon be available on the university’s official website.
This conference is not only a milestone for the university but will also help position Pakistan as a significant contributor to the global educational landscape.
