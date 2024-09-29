Open Menu

AIOU To Host 37th Asian Association Of Open Universities Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Preparations are underway for the 37th annual international conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Besides Asian Open Universities, Associate Members of Asian Association of Open Universities from Europe, USA, Australia, Africa will also participate in the conference.

The three-day conference, scheduled from October 15 to 17, aims to highlight the importance and objectives of distance education and align it with contemporary requirements.

According to Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor AIOU, the conference will provide a platform for regional and international universities to share experiences and collaborate in education and research .

Renowned education experts will present over 250 papers, with 300 abstracts already received.

A pre-conference webinar is also scheduled for October 14. Dr. Zahid Majeed, Conference

Coordinator, expressed optimism about the event's success, citing significant interest from national and international participants.

The conference aligns with AIOU's mission to promote distance education and foster collaboration among open universities.

By sharing knowledge and best practices, participants will contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of distance education.

