AIOU To Host Int'l Bio Sciences Conference On September 23
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host an international conference on “Integrative Research in Bio sciences” on September 23 to promote interdisciplinary collaboration and advance scientific innovation.
Organized by the Department of Biology, Faculty of Sciences, the event will bring together national and international researchers, scientists, and educationists. Sessions will feature research papers on genetics, biotechnology, environmental biology, and health sciences, with emphasis on applying new discoveries for societal and industrial benefit, said a press release on Tuesday.
The inaugural session will be presided over by AIOU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood. He stated, “Such conferences are not only vital for the promotion of scientific research but also play a significant role in strengthening ties between educational institutions at the international level.”
According to the Directorate of Public Relations, this international gathering will not only foster academic collaboration but will also play an important role in setting a new direction for the field of biosciences in Pakistan.
