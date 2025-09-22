AIOU To Host Int'l Conference On Integrative Biosciences On Sept 23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is all set to host an international conference on biosciences on September 23, aiming to foster collaboration and shape the future direction of biosciences.
The event would bring together national and international experts, researchers and scholars to discuss emerging trends, challenges and innovative research in the field.
The inaugural session will be presided over by the Minister of State for education and Training, Wajiha Qamar whereas the Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.
This conference is expected to serve as a milestone in shaping the future direction of biosciences and promoting research collaboration.
