AIOU to host Int’l moot on Modern trends in Arabic Novel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Department of Arabic (Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies) of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing a two-day international conference on "Modern Trends in the Arabic Novel" on December 13-14 as a part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

According to Chairman, Department of Arabic, Dr Abdul Majeed Baghdadi, the conference will feature 13 scholars from countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Thailand, Malaysia, Oman, Algeria, Nigeria, and Syria who will be physically present, while 15 international scholars will participate online.

In addition, faculty members, experts, researchers, and intellectuals from all over the country will also be participating in this conference.

The Federal Minister of education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, along with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Al Maliki, will be the special guests at the conference's opening session.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, will preside over it.

The keynote speakers for the conference will be Prof. Dr Habibur Rahman Asim, Prof. Dr Ahmad Jafari (from Algeria), and Prof. Dr Fawad Abdul Mutalib (from Jordan).