AIOU to host Int’l moot on Pak-Iran academic-cultural dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organise the Second International Conference on “Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue” on the 2nd and 3rd of July in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Vice chancellors of six universities of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with delegations will participate in this conference, a news release said on Wednesday.

Vice chancellors of 20 major universities in Pakistan will also participate in this international conference.

The conference will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-Iran academic, research and cultural relations and promoting the relations between the two brotherly countries.

The participants will express their views in different sessions of this two-day conference. A review committee meeting was also held to finalise the preparations for the conference.