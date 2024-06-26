Open Menu

AIOU To Host Int’l Moot On Pak-Iran Academic-cultural Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 04:51 PM

AIOU to host Int’l moot on Pak-Iran academic-cultural dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organise the Second International Conference on “Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue” on the 2nd and 3rd of July in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Vice chancellors of six universities of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with delegations will participate in this conference, a news release said on Wednesday.

Vice chancellors of 20 major universities in Pakistan will also participate in this international conference.

The conference will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-Iran academic, research and cultural relations and promoting the relations between the two brotherly countries.

The participants will express their views in different sessions of this two-day conference. A review committee meeting was also held to finalise the preparations for the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Allama Iqbal Open University July HEC

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

2 hours ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

2 hours ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

2 hours ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

4 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

19 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

19 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan