AIOU to host National Seerat Writers Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day National Seerat Writers Conference will be held on June 15-16, this year at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on "History and Services of Seerat Nigari in Pakistan, Contemporary Trends and New Perspectives".

Renowned Scholars and Seerat writers from all over Pakistan will participate.

Contemporary, social, economic, and moral problems and their solutions in the light of Seerat, Seerat Nigari in the context of national issues and new aspects of Seerat are the sub-themes of this conference.

A mushaira will also be organized in which famous Naat khuwans of the country will participate.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the inaugural session while Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Head Center of Excellence for Sirat-Un-Nabi, will be the host.

Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, Senior Advisor, Center of Excellence/Head of the Project Management Unit will explain the purpose of the conference and establishment of the Center of Excellence.

All deans, faculty members and principal officers will attend the inaugural session.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the leadership of VC, AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the educational, teaching, and research activities in the university have gained momentum. One of the notable aspects in the promotion of scientific and research activities is the establishment of Excellence Center at AIOU. Three chairs are working under the excellence center including the Chair for Seerat-Un-Nabi (SAW), Iqbal chair of Muslim thoughts and Tasawwuf, and Dialogue with History.

The purpose of establishing the Seerat-Un-Nabi Chair is to promote studies of Seerat at the national and international level, to conduct research on Seerat-Un-Nabi and to build society in the light of Uswa-e-Hasana.