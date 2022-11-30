UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Introduce Bridging Semester In Spring 23

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

AIOU to introduce bridging semester in spring 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :An online meeting of regional directors was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to discuss the problems of regional offices and students.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood presided over the meeting in which 54 regional directors of AIOU participated through a video conference link, a press release on Wednesday said.

He added that they were introducing a bridging semester from Spring semester 2023. Students will be able to take admission in the fifth semester after completion of any associate degree or two-year graduate degree program.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that our main mission is to increase the literacy rate, and we have strengthened our regional offices in recent years for this purpose.

Appreciating the efforts of former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, he said that he has played an important role in making the regional campuses stable.

He directed all the regional heads to pay special attention to quality education and said that all possible facilities should be provided to the students in educational activities.

He appreciated the regional directors for ensuring a large number of admissions from regional campuses.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan said that the directorate regularly monitors the performance of the regional offices, and we also get weekly reports from the region.

Director Admissions, Zia Ul Hasnain Naqvi presented the statistics regarding an increase in admissions for the semester of autumn 2022.

Controller of Examinations Mian Mohammad Riaz assured the Regional Directors to provide all the services of their department. Additional Director ICT Arshad Manzoor and all principal officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University All From

Recent Stories

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

2 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.