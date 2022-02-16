AIOU to introduce BS degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced to introduce BS Degree programmes in Human Nutrition and Dietetics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced to introduce BS Degree programmes in Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Committee of Courses, Department of Environmental Design, Health and Nutritional Sciences of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held the other day.

Chairperson Department of EDHNS Prof. Dr. Hajra Ahmed chaired the meeting whereas Vice Chancellor, Health Services academy, Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan, Chairman Department of Human Nutrition, University of Peshawar, Dr. Zia-ud-Din, Director, Institute of food Science and Nutrition, ARID Agricultural University, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed and all the faculty members, department of EDHNS, AIOU attended the meeting. All the members unanimously approved the introduction of a four-year BS in Human Nutrition and Dietetics program.

Explaining the aims and objectives of the BS program, Dr. Zaheer Ahmed said that the new courses in the BS Human Nutrition and Dietetics program have been developed following the guidelines of the Higher education Commission. Dr. Zia-ud-Din and Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed believed that these courses are very useful for the students of Nutrition.

Prof. Dr. Hajra said that according to the new HEC policy, the two-year BSc and MSc programs will be discontinued, so the introduction of BS (Human Nutrition and Dietetics) is a matter of urgency and this four-year degree program will consist of eight semesters and will be formally introduced after approval from other statutory bodies of the University.