AIOU to introduce matric-tech program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is introducing a Matric (tech) program to provide technical education and skills to youth in collaboration with JICA.

This program will be offered in upcoming admissions of semester autumn 2023 starting from July 15.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that this program was designed to gear up youth with skills for employ-ability.

The university has already introduced a middle-tech program which is very effective in selected areas.

Admissions in the semester autumn 2023 will commence from July 15 across the country.

The programs being offered in this phase includes matric (general), matric (tech), matric (dars e nizami), matric (open courses), F.A (general), F.A (dars e nizami), F.A (open courses), I.Com, middle-tech, BS, MBA, MS/MPhil, PhD and certificate courses .