AIOU To Launch BS Physical Education Programme From Spring 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:50 PM

AIOU to launch BS physical education programme from Spring 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was planning to launch merit based BS (Four-year) Health and Physical education programme from next semester (Spring 2020) in line with the scheme of study of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

  It will be run both through face-to-face and Open Distance Learning-mode of education by the Secondary Teacher Education Department of the AIOU, said a press release.

  The programme was introduced at the 2nd three-day Euro-Pak International Conference concluded here on Sunday, by the Department's Faculty members Dr. Munazza Ambreen and Dr. Muhammad Tanveer.

  While introducing the programme, they said this programme will help to promote healthy-living through education and sports-based activities. It will also indirectly contribute to the promotion of tolerance and mutual co-existence in the society.

  The programme, mainly designed by Dr. Naveed Sultana Chairperson Teacher Education Department will be conducted by teachers of physical education, who will have both theoretical and practical knowledge on the subject.

  Trained coaches and sports personals will also be involved in the learning process. The University's effort in this connection was highly appreciated by the international guests and other participants of the conference that was jointly arranged by Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology and the AIOU.

  Some renowned experts and scientists from home and abroad attended the mega event. The foreign guests were from Colombia, Germany, French, Iraq, Malaysia, South Korea and Slovenia. All together there were about twenty working sessions, during which research-papers were presented.

  At the concluding session, the conference's secretary and Dean Social Sciences Sarhad University Dr. Abdul Waheed Mughal spoke about the conference's recommendations and thanked the participants for their keen interest in making the event successful.

