AIOU to launch certificate course on web application development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University is going to launch a certificate course on Web Application Development from next academic semester.

This is a part of the University's futuristic plan, to introduce such programs that meet the market's needs and help the young generation to get job opportunities, while participating in the country's overall socio-economic development.

The contents of the course are the outcome of an International Project initiated by Commonwealth of Learning (COL). The COL initiated a project on ICT Skilled-based courses in which six open universities of Asia and Africa participated in it.

These Universities were Allama Iqbal Open University, Open University of Malaysia, Open University of Tanzania, Indra Ghandi National Open University, National Open University of Nigeria and Open University of Sri Lanka. Under this project each university compiled and developed Open education Resources (OER) for ICT Skilled based courses.

The OERs for twelve courses have been developed which are now available on COL OASIS repository (http://oasis.

col.org/) and can be used under creative common licenses. AIOU actively participated in the project and developed two courses in web application development.

These courses are a role model on e-content development as per International E-learning standards, said Dr. Moiz-Uddin Siddiqui, Head of the University's Computer Science Department. The University is following the futuristic academic goals, as set by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, he added.

According to Dr. Moiz, the Web-application development course comprises five courses developed by the open universities. Initially the program will be introduced in Islamabad and Lahore regions through blended mood of learning. It will help to develop skilled manpower in order to meet the needs of IT industry.

It will also strengthen AIOU's pool of professional educational programs. The candidates having intermediate qualification will be eligible for taking admission in this program.