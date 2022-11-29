AIOU to launch English works

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is launching an English Works program in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State.

The English Works is an intensive 6-month English language proficiency and skill enhancement program for underprivileged talented students aged 17-25, a press release on Tuesday said.

The program will be offered at the Lahore Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University. Classes will be held 5 days a week in the afternoon.

The English for Workforce Development in Pakistan program (English Works!), sponsored by the U.S. Embassy, Islamabad to improve the English language skills of unemployed or under-employed youth, it will also work to enhance entrepreneurial and technical skills to increase employability.

Program activities foster cross-cultural dialogues and support the sharing of best practices in the field of English teaching and learning.

This six-month program will improve learners' English language skills through after-school English teaching and learning, enabling learners to build professional entrepreneurial skills that equip our youth to compete in the job market.

The last date to apply for admission is December 5, 2022.

Admission forms are available online at https://forms.gle/co3p9SRtZrGGSLSA9 Only shortlisted candidates will be called for a test and interview.