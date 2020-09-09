AIOU to launch skill-based training programmes for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Alight Pakistan and Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) will launch skill-based training programmes for unemployed and uneducated youth in the country from autumn 2020 semester.

The collaborative partnership was aimed at capacity building of out-of-school children, illiterate, and unemployed youth in Pakistan, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

In the first phase, two skills based training programmes; designing, cutting, stitching and entrepreneurship for girls and masonry for boys would be organized in Gilgit and Skardu.

The Primary objective of providing opportunity to the youth of these areas was to train local communities as the workforce for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Highlighting the significance of partnership, AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum said that this much-needed step would help empowering the youth with education and literacy.

He said that AIOU, besides working for promotion of education was taking significant steps to provide skill-based training to both educated and uneducated youth of the country.

He hoped that this initiative would be very helpful for the people of Gilgit and Baltistan as main stakeholders of the CPEC.

AIOU regional offices would serve as the centers for these trainings and all the administrative, technical and professional support would be provided by both AIOU and Alight. The content of courses would be provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and AIOU would develop these courses and deliver them through LMS so that participants could benefit from different resources, OERs and be connected with experts from Pakistan and abroad.

Dr. Tariq Cheema, Country Representative, Alight Pakistan, said the provision of an integrated model of education to improve literacy and skills development among the children of 10 to 16 years of age was the need of the hour. "The initiative is the right step in the right direction with key focus on skills development, literacy and entrepreneurship among youths," he added.

Details about courses, training centers, eligibility criteria, and admission form can be obtained from AIOU website (www.aiou.edu.pk) from 15th of September onwards.