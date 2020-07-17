UrduPoint.com
AIOU To Offer Admissions In MA/M.Sc, M.Ed Last Time

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

AIOU to offer admissions in MA/M.Sc, M.Ed last time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University will offer admissions in MA/ M.Sc and M. Ed programmes for the last time in Autumn 2020 semester.

As per a letter received from HEC all universities of Pakistan have been directed to stop offering BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes with the purpose to streamline the 16 and 18 years schooling and to stop using of various titles for the 16 years and 18 years degree programmes such as BS/BSc (Hons)/MA/MSc and M.Phil/ MS/MSc (Hons) respectively. Hence, to have a common nomenclature system the Commission gave 2020 as deadline for last offering of MA, MSc and MEd programmes.

According to Director Admissions of the University, Mian Muhammad Riaz, AIOU enrolls hundreds of thousand students in MA, MSc, and M.Ed programmes each semester.

However, as a responsible public sector mega university of the country, AIOU will follow HEC rules and regulations in this regard and hence would stop offering of these programmes after Autumn 2020 semester.

Although this will be the last offering of these programmes however, the university will continue educational activities for those who will get admission in these programmes in Autumn 2020.

