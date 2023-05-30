UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Offer Course On 'Solid Waste Management'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Considering the wide scope and excellent teaching methods of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT) wishes to introduce a course titled 'Waste Management' in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Sciences" in the campus.

These words were expressed by CEO, AHKMT Sumaira Gul in her address at the inaugural session of the three-day training workshop held in Islamabad.

She said that Akhtar Hameed Khan Trust has been working on solid waste management for a long time.

This training workshop is an orientation session, after this, the students will be able to get training for six months.

Chairman, AHKMT, Fayyaz Baqir in his online address, spoke about the importance of solid waste management.

He said that the government cannot do anything without the participation of its citizens, keeping the country clean is a common responsibility of all of us. Social life training is lacking.

He said we must join the government machinery and play our part in keeping the country clean.

This workshop has been organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences and the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with the AHKMT.

The inaugural session was chaired by, Chairperson, Department of Environmental Sciences, Dr. Sofia Khalid.

Additional Director, ORIC, Dr. Saima Nasir was also present. 60 students are participating in this workshop, and they will be taught different methods of recycling solid waste and how solid waste can be turned into a valuable resource.

Dr. Sofia Khalid said that solid waste management is a major problem in the country, and she directed the students to come up with innovative ideas regarding solid waste management.

Dr. Saima Nasir said that the students must think about how we can earn for the country and how we can increase the country's income and resources by innovating solid waste management.

