AIOU to offer new academic programmes in USA, Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was planning to offer new educational programs in collaboration with educational institutions, in both public and private sectors, of USA, Canada and other foreign countries.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said this while presiding over the joint session of AIOU's Academic Council, Academic Planning and Development, and Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) here on Thursday.

The participants of Academic Council included Deans of various faculties at AIOU, HoDs of academic departments as well as external members of some other universities and organizations. Within the backdrop of COVID-19, majority of the members participated through online mode in the session.

After extensive deliberations and discussion, the members of the joint session took some important decisions with particular reference to offering new educational programs in foreign countries, bringing improvements in examinations system, provision of latest educational/instructional material to the students as well as designing new course books and periodic revision of existing syllabi.

Moreover, the session also took some fundamental decisions related to the automation process of the university to bring transparency, quality and efficiency in basic university operations.

During the session, Controller of Examinations, Registrar, Director Regional Services and the HoDs of other academic and servicing departments presented agendas related to their respective departments.

Speaking on the occasion, VC AIOU further, said that these programs are aimed at not only enhancing the academic credibility of the country but would also play a pivotal role in revenue generation for the university.

The joint session also, approved the offering of M Phil, BS and certificate level courses of agriculture sciences, public health and some other disciplines. Within the backdrop of COVID-19, the session approved the agenda of conducting online examinations of overseas Pakistanis enrolled in spring 2020 semester.

It is pertinent to mention here that decisions taken in the session would be presented to Executive Council of AIOU for the final approval.