UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU To Offer New Academic Programmes In USA, Canada

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

AIOU to offer new academic programmes in USA, Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was planning to offer new educational programs in collaboration with educational institutions, in both public and private sectors, of USA, Canada and other foreign countries.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said this while presiding over the joint session of AIOU's Academic Council, Academic Planning and Development, and Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) here on Thursday.

The participants of Academic Council included Deans of various faculties at AIOU, HoDs of academic departments as well as external members of some other universities and organizations. Within the backdrop of COVID-19, majority of the members participated through online mode in the session.

After extensive deliberations and discussion, the members of the joint session took some important decisions with particular reference to offering new educational programs in foreign countries, bringing improvements in examinations system, provision of latest educational/instructional material to the students as well as designing new course books and periodic revision of existing syllabi.

Moreover, the session also took some fundamental decisions related to the automation process of the university to bring transparency, quality and efficiency in basic university operations.

During the session, Controller of Examinations, Registrar, Director Regional Services and the HoDs of other academic and servicing departments presented agendas related to their respective departments.

Speaking on the occasion, VC AIOU further, said that these programs are aimed at not only enhancing the academic credibility of the country but would also play a pivotal role in revenue generation for the university.

The joint session also, approved the offering of M Phil, BS and certificate level courses of agriculture sciences, public health and some other disciplines. Within the backdrop of COVID-19, the session approved the agenda of conducting online examinations of overseas Pakistanis enrolled in spring 2020 semester.

It is pertinent to mention here that decisions taken in the session would be presented to Executive Council of AIOU for the final approval.

Related Topics

USA Technology Canada Agriculture Allama Iqbal Open University 2020

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

39 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

42 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.