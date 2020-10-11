UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU To Organize 2-day Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

AIOU to organize 2-day book fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize a two-day book fair at the main campus of the university from October 13.

During the book fair, 21 popular book selling companies and 4 publishers would display their books for the students and academia in the lawns adjacent to Block 9.

The books will be available on the discounted prices for the students as well as other participants.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, would inaugurate the book fair.

The librarian, Shah Farukh, informed that the basic objective of this book fair was to promote love for learning as well as develop books reading habits among the students.

Therefore, the participation in the book fair is free of cost.

He, further, added that students, academia and researchers should participate and utilize the opportunity fully.

Related Topics

Reading Allama Iqbal Open University October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.