AIOU to organize 2-day book fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize a two-day book fair at the main campus of the university from October 13.

During the book fair, 21 popular book selling companies and 4 publishers would display their books for the students and academia in the lawns adjacent to Block 9.

The books will be available on the discounted prices for the students as well as other participants.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, would inaugurate the book fair.

The librarian, Shah Farukh, informed that the basic objective of this book fair was to promote love for learning as well as develop books reading habits among the students.

Therefore, the participation in the book fair is free of cost.

He, further, added that students, academia and researchers should participate and utilize the opportunity fully.