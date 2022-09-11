UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Organize Book Fair On Sept 13-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to organize a two-day book fair on September 13-14 at main campus of the university.

As per arrangements of the event 20 large and well-known book sellers and publishers would participate in the fair and display their books for students, academia and all other book lovers.

It is pertinent to mention here that books on different subjects will be available on discounted prices for the buyers. The book fair is being organized by Central library of the university.

Shah Farukh, Chief Librarian, AIOU urged upon all book lovers especially students of the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi to participate in the fair and get themselves benefitted by having good books available at discounted prices.

Shah said that the basic objective of this book fair was to develop book reading habits among the students. He has clarified that participation in the book fair is free of cost for all.

Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, vice chancellor, AIOU will inaugurate the book fair on Sept 13 at 10 am.

