ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize 6th international conference on 'Nano Material Modelling and Simulation' on December 15 (Wednesday).

The conference is being arranged in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC). Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Zia Ul Qayyum will chair the inaugural session while Chairman, Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force, Prof Dr Atta Ur Rehman will be the chief guest. It is pertinent to mention here that 'Nano Material Modelling and Simulation' is an emerging field of critical enquiry and research. The distinguished national and international scientists, researchers, scholars and industrialists are participating in the conference.

The department of Physics organizes this conference on annual basis. Approximately one hundred research papers will be presented in the conference.

The Primary objective of the conference is to disseminate knowledge constructed in the conference to boast social and economic growth of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that university is exclusively focusing on promoting and strengthening research culture in the country. University is offering cash prizes to the academia on publication of research papers in HEC recognized journals.

Moreover, university provides them transportation and lodging facilities on presenting papers in conferences held in other parts of the country.

According to Prof Dr Zafar Ilyas, Chairman, Physics, this conference is a further testimony of Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum's vision of promoting and strengthening research culture in the country. Students of MSc Physics enrolled in final semester will display their projects in the second part of this conference.

These models and projects are based on prospective solutions of economic issues of the country.