AIOU To Organize Poster, Essay Competitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be organizing various competitions in light of Independence Month celebrations including painting/poster and essay writing competitions among students across the country.

The poster competition will be held on August 24 at 9:30 a.m. in AIOU's Institute of education Technology building. "My Pakistan (in future)" will be the theme of the poster/painting competition.

Helping material for the participating students will be provided by the university including watercolor/color pencils, rubber, brush, and pencil.

Students are directed to be punctual at the event. An essay writing competition is also being organized among the students of universities, colleges and schools on the topic "75 Years of Independence: Successes and Failures".

Students will submit an affidavit on a separate paper, which is mandatory for participation in the competition and the last date for essay submission is August 26.

According to Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, the essay should be well-written, free from plagiarism in all aspects and must include references where required. Word limit for the essay is 1500 to 2000 words.

All the participants in competitions will be given certificates in the grand prize distribution ceremony while the first, second and third place winners will be given cash prizes of Rs 7,000, 5,000 and 3,000 respectively.

For more details, participants can contact Student Counselor, Faisal Altaf, on 051- 9057812 / 0331-5065855.

