Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:30 PM

AIOU to promote education in less developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :AIOU will establish its regional campus in Thatta (Sindh) in near future and Deputy commissioner has assured to donate 1-acre piece of land for its construction.

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is taking major initiatives to promote education across the country with particular reference to the less developed and underprivileged areas.

The initiatives are aimed to provide equal educational facilities to all citizens of the country which is clearly evident from the ever expanding network of its regional campuses across the country.

Director Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh, had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner Thatta, Obaid Ullah Pahore in this regard yesterday.

Regional Director Thatta, Aftab Ahmad and Atif Farooq Solangi also attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, VC AIOU, is highly committed to his aim of providing equaleducational facilities to the masses without any discrimination so that no one is deprived of education owing to poverty or lack of resources.

Within the limited time period of past two years, he ensured to establish nine regional campuses in the underdeveloped areas of the country which have provide access to education to thousands of residents of those areas.

