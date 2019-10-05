AIOU to promote spirit of World teachers Day

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teachers training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teachers training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community, following the spirit of the World teachers Day, being celebrated on Saturday (October 5).

AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that these programs would help upgrade teaching practices and raise the social status of the teachers in the society.

The admission in these programs of different time-duration would remain open till October 15.

The MEd one year comprises five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The University has also offered one and half year BEd program, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the program.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered. Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd�division.

According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programs has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

While reviewing the programs, the University has been trying to make certain that their qualified teachers should be the best ones in the educational field, said Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood.�The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed program into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying it teaching program accordingly.