UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU To Promote Spirit Of World Teachers' Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

AIOU to promote spirit of World teachers' Day

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community, following the spirit of the World teachers Day,

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community, following the spirit of the World teachers Day, celebrated on Saturday (October 5).Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that these programs will help upgrade teachings practices and raise the social status of the teachers in the society.The admission in these programs of different time-duration will remain open till October 15.

The MEd one year comprises five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.The University has also offered one and half year BEd program, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the program.Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered. Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.

Related Topics

World Education Allama Iqbal Open University October

Recent Stories

Three smugglers arrested, 25 kg Charas recovered

6 minutes ago

Pakistan never barred, nor forcibly ejected refuge ..

6 minutes ago

CPNE Islamabad welcomes decision of rejecting medi ..

6 minutes ago

Whosoever crosses LoC from Azam Kashmir to help K ..

6 minutes ago

Death tolls of gas cylinder blast reached to two, ..

15 minutes ago

X-ray clears Springbok star Kolbe of ankle injury

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.