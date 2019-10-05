AIOU to promote spirit of World teachers' Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community, following the spirit of the World teachers Day, celebrated on Saturday (October 5).Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that these programs will help upgrade teachings practices and raise the social status of the teachers in the society.The admission in these programs of different time-duration will remain open till October 15.

The MEd one year comprises five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.The University has also offered one and half year BEd program, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the program.Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered. Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.