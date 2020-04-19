AIOU to provide education to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has recently enrolled a number of Afghan refugees in Matric and FA programs, so as to help them improving their education while living in Pakistan.

According to Educational Rehabilitation Institute for Afghan Refugees in Baluchistan, the AIOU is considered as a best option that can meet the educational needs of Afghan brothers and sisters in a accessible way.

As per the academic plan, the AIOU will provide them learning facilities in their refugee camps, books will be sent by post and tutors will visit them and guide them in the camps. The university will also conduct examination in the premises of camps.

Currently, the Afghan refugees are living all over the country and the government of Pakistan along with the international organizations have been trying to rehabilitate them in health, vocational training and education sectors through their financial and infrastructural support.

In order to implement this task, the AIOU also tried to be a helping hand as a part of its national duty.

During the admissions, Spring this year, efforts were made particularly in Baluchistan to enroll the refugees as per their desire and convenience. In this process, around 150 Afghans were registered.

This was the result of encouragement and support extended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, said Qamaruddin, Regional Director, Quetta.

The Vice Chancellor has been visiting the province off and on for upgrading of the educational facilities, particularly in the country's far-flung and neglected regions.

He added, the Vice Chancellor wished that the AIOU should have an active role in uplifting the educational facilities in Balochistan and for this purpose two new regional offices will be established soon one in Kalat and other in Ziarat.

While, the University has recently established one Study Center in Kharan, a far-flung area of Balochistan.