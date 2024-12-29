Open Menu

AIOU To Provide Fee Concessions To Underprivileged Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

AIOU to provide fee concessions to underprivileged children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would provide fee concessions to underprivileged, deserving, and needy children for its Spring 2025 semester admissions in programs ranging from matriculation to PhD, starting from January 1. 

"Our mission is to educate every Pakistani, not to make money. Our sole purpose is to enlighten every home with the light of education," the university's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, said this while sharing details about fee concessions for underprivileged students on Sunday.

 The 'Community Scheme' scholarships and the Matric Free Education Plan for the Spring 2025 admissions would be provided to these children.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the scholarship for the community scheme provided financial assistance to underprivileged groups in society, including disabled individuals, children of martyrs, prisoners, and the transgender community.

"Under this scheme, as per SOPs, students are granted a fee concession ranging from 50% to 100%," he added.

He further elaborated that under the Matric Free Education Plan, the university offered free matriculation education to children from the former FATA, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan regions.

It is worth mentioning here that students can benefit from these financial assistance schemes by contacting their respective regional offices, obtaining the required forms, and applying for financial aid.

It is important to note that students will not be eligible for fee concessions without submitting the application form.

