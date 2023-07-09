Open Menu

AIOU To Provide Free SSC Education To Students Of Balochistan, Merged Districts, GB

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

AIOU to provide free SSC education to students of Balochistan, merged districts, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will provide free education of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) to the students of Balochistan, merged districts and Gilgit Baltistan during the upcoming admissions.

According to the AIOU's communique issued on Sunday, admissions are commencing from July 15th for the semester Autumn 2023 in matriculation to PhD programs.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the concerned regional directors to spread this message of the University door to door, in their regions so that not a single student in these regions is deprived of this facility of AIOU.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that the AIOU was trying hard to bring every citizen of Pakistan into the educational network.

Education is a fundamental right and no one should be deprived of high and quality education due to lack of financial resources, he said and added the University provides financial assistance to poor and deserving students to complete their studies. Students can contact the concerned Regional Office for these scholarships and financial assistance schemes.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU was providing free education to the jail inmates to make them useful citizens for the society. Workshops, tutorial meetings and final exams for the prisoners are also held within the jail premises.

