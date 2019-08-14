UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU To Re-launch Teachers' Training Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

AIOU to re-launch teachers' training programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will re-launch teachers' training programmes (MEd and BEd) from new semester, Autumn 2019.

As per announcement made here on Wednesday, admissions for these programmes will start from September 1.

The MEd (one year) comprise five categories - Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The University also offers one and half year BEd programme with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration are also being offered.

Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.

According to Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programmes have been revised to ensure their quality, as per directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

Reviewing the programmes, the University has been trying to make it certain that their qualified teachers should be competitive ones in educational field, said Dean Education Professor, Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four year on basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying its teaching programme accordingly.

The upcoming teaching programmes are in line withguideline, set by Higher Education Commission (HEC),the announcement added.

Related Topics

Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University September HEC 2019 From

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

21 minutes ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

51 minutes ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.