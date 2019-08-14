AIOU to re-launch teachers' training programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will re-launch teachers' training programmes (MEd and BEd) from new semester, Autumn 2019.

As per announcement made here on Wednesday, admissions for these programmes will start from September 1.

The MEd (one year) comprise five categories - Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The University also offers one and half year BEd programme with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration are also being offered.

Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.

According to Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programmes have been revised to ensure their quality, as per directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

Reviewing the programmes, the University has been trying to make it certain that their qualified teachers should be competitive ones in educational field, said Dean Education Professor, Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four year on basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying its teaching programme accordingly.

The upcoming teaching programmes are in line withguideline, set by Higher Education Commission (HEC),the announcement added.