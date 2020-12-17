AIOU to register its academia in US, European universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is fully prepared to register the 1st batch of academia and officers in various universities of America and Europe in order to enhance their professional capabilities.

This process will be completed after a competitive selection process under the banner of Faculty Development Programme, said Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Thursday.

He stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting here of the university academia and administrative staff.

The programme aims at providing unique opportunities for MS, PhD and Post Doctorate in American and European universities.

He further said that AIOU is focusing on capacity building and developing academic and administrative capabilities of both the teaching faculty and administrative officers.

According to the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, the fundamental requirement for a university's progress and development is to have highly qualified teachers and well trained administrative officers.

He said that through this faculty development programme, university is making huge investment to impart quality education to the masses and youth of the country by enhancing knowledge, skills and capabilities of the teachers as well as administration.

Besides getting enrolled in MS, PhD and Post Doctorate programmes, the university aims at providing practical training in the use of latest technology in education in the best institutions of the developed countries, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that no initiative was taken for the training of both academia and administration, however, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum after assuming the charge of his office exclusively focused at faculty development and initiated this exclusive program which has been approved by all the statutory bodies.