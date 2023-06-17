UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Set Up 'Sahulat Centers' For Resolving Students' Complaints: Dr Nasir

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 09:42 PM

AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving students' complaints: Dr Nasir

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood has said that AIOU would establish 'Sahulat Centers" to resolve students' complaints on urgent basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood has said that AIOU would establish 'Sahulat Centers" to resolve students' complaints on urgent basis.

During his visit to AIOU Regional Campus here on Saturday, he chaired a meeting and said that AIOU was transforming its manual system into digital one and 'Sahulat Centers' were also a part of this program.

He said that Sahulat Centers would be set up in collaboration with public-private partnership so that the students could approach them easily to get prompt information about university programs in addition to getting their problems resolved without any delay.

He said that AIOU was offering a number of programs from matriculation to PhD level by charging comparatively less fee from its students. The main objective of the university was to provide quality education to low income group of Pakistani nation. Therefore, AIOU staff should perform their duties to facilitate the students at maximum extent so that the poor could complete their degrees easily, he added.

Later, the AIOU Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling in the lawn of Regional Campus.

Director General Regional Services AIOU Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, Regional Director AIOU Faisalabad Dr Bashir Ahmad Sameem and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Poor Education Visit Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

3 minutes ago
 Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter ..

Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter Necessary for Russia-Ukraine T ..

9 minutes ago
 Body of minor boy found from water pond

Body of minor boy found from water pond

9 minutes ago
 PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to ..

PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to the youth: Murtaza Abbassi

6 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia Welcomes Balanced Approach of Af ..

Putin Says Russia Welcomes Balanced Approach of African Countries to Ukraine Con ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah winds up ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah winds up budget discussion

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.