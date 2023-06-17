AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving students' complaints: Dr Nasir

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood has said that AIOU would establish 'Sahulat Centers" to resolve students' complaints on urgent basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood has said that AIOU would establish 'Sahulat Centers" to resolve students' complaints on urgent basis.

During his visit to AIOU Regional Campus here on Saturday, he chaired a meeting and said that AIOU was transforming its manual system into digital one and 'Sahulat Centers' were also a part of this program.

He said that Sahulat Centers would be set up in collaboration with public-private partnership so that the students could approach them easily to get prompt information about university programs in addition to getting their problems resolved without any delay.

He said that AIOU was offering a number of programs from matriculation to PhD level by charging comparatively less fee from its students. The main objective of the university was to provide quality education to low income group of Pakistani nation. Therefore, AIOU staff should perform their duties to facilitate the students at maximum extent so that the poor could complete their degrees easily, he added.

Later, the AIOU Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling in the lawn of Regional Campus.

Director General Regional Services AIOU Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, Regional Director AIOU Faisalabad Dr Bashir Ahmad Sameem and others were also present.